BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Trading 1.2% Higher

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.79 and last traded at 0.79. 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.78.

BrainChip Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.81.

About BrainChip

(Get Rating)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

Featured Stories

