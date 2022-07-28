Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 413.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($4.98).

BRW has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.82) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

BRW opened at GBX 512 ($6.17) on Thursday. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 527 ($6.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,005.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 509.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.07.

In related news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.19), for a total value of £18,139.06 ($21,854.29).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

