Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 10,665 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 385.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.6 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

