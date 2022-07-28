Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 199.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,333 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

