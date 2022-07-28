Bristow Group (VTOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter.
Bristow Group Trading Up 1.3 %
VTOL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,012. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristow Group (VTOL)
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.