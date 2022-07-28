Bristow Group (VTOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group Trading Up 1.3 %

VTOL traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,012. Bristow Group has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

About Bristow Group

(Get Rating)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.