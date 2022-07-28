Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Broadcom stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $524.06. 16,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $519.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

