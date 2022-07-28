Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $148.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

