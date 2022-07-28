Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Target Price at $4.20

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 16.9 %

CPPMF stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 3.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

