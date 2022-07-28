Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$55.86

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Exchange Income Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.69.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 4.0599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 134.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

