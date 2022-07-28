Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT at $171.50

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on VWDRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

