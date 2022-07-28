Brokerages Set Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) PT at $8.92

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEBR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Weber during the second quarter worth about $476,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.21.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

