Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $62.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $71.50 to $62.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676 over the last ninety days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $200,315,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,640 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
