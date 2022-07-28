Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $62.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $71.50 to $62.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,994,984 shares of company stock worth $94,356,676 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $200,315,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,640 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

