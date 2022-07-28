Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. Brunswick also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

