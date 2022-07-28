Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $510.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.