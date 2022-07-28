C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $6.75 on Thursday, hitting $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,613. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

