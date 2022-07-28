Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,534 shares of company stock valued at $63,724,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $176.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.14 and its 200-day moving average is $152.36. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

