Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CLBS opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
