Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 271.8% in July

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 271.8% from the June 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 740,000 shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,104,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.