Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,341.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,038 shares of company stock worth $2,415,339. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caleres Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAL opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Caleres has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $900.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.50. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Stories

