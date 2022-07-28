California Public Employees Retirement System Has $155.38 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,092 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Lam Research worth $155,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,617,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Lam Research by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after buying an additional 213,973 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $467.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.77 and its 200 day moving average is $510.23.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.