California Public Employees Retirement System Has $215.82 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,824 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $215,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 118,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $225.34 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average of $253.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

