California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 112,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of ConocoPhillips worth $273,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

Shares of COP opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

