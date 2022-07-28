California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,390 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.73% of Duke Realty worth $161,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 103,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Duke Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

DRE opened at $60.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.