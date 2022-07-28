California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 134,251 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,201,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,251 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $249,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,971 shares of company stock valued at $195,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

