California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 201,006 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 201,006 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $226,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.74.

NOW stock opened at $448.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 407.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

