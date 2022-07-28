California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 39,992 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,992 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $265,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,529,000 after purchasing an additional 218,068 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.