California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 72,426 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,426 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $287,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth about $9,802,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.