California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,644 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.53% of SBA Communications worth $196,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $367.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $320.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

