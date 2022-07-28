Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Camden National Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,807. The firm has a market cap of $663.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camden National by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

