Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.569 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

CNI opened at $122.46 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.01.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 995.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 476,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

