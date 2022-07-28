Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$216.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$224.09.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded down C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$161.99. 118,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,171. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$177.38. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$159.15 and a 1-year high of C$206.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

