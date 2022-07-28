Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.45) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$219.70 million during the quarter.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$5.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
