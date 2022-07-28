Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,790,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 22.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.59. 29,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.