Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 371,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

