Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 9,913 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $41,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.69. 183,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,413,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

