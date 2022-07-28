Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,445 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 578,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,604 shares in the last quarter.

IVLU stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. 3,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

