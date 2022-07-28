CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.
CareCloud stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in CareCloud by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in CareCloud during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
