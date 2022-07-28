Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Gap Down to $44.05

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.05, but opened at $38.66. Carriage Services shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 510 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $98.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.22 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,258.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $6,778,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.