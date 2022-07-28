Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.81. 27,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,487. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

