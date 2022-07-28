Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $185.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

