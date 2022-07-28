CCLA Investment Management Ltd Buys 23,418 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $93,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.34. 14,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,134. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

