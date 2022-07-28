CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $124.17 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.2% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $124,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 720,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,476,000 after acquiring an additional 212,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 83.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 539,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,693,000 after purchasing an additional 245,382 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $364.58. 21,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.11 and its 200-day moving average is $375.30. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

