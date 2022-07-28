CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $93.16 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $93,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $158.34. 14,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,134. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

