CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $95.08 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Humana worth $95,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.61.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $477.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.81. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $497.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

