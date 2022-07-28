CCLA Investment Management Ltd Purchases 6,378 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.23% of Roper Technologies worth $117,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $422.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.02 and a 200 day moving average of $436.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.31.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

