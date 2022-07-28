CCLA Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.5% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $140,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,268. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

