CCLA Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,983 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $107,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.64. 14,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

