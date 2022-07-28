Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.61

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $29.09. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 165,595 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $397.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Cedar Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Darcy Morris sold 107,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $3,080,058.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at $71,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.