CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,202,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 903,937 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of CEMEX worth $22,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 65,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,254. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.62.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

