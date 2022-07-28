Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $61.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Century Communities Price Performance
Shares of CCS stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Century Communities by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
