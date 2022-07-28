Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $61.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCS. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Century Communities by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

